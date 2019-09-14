August 15, 1931-September 13, 2019
MUSCATINE - Phyllis Godfrey, 88, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Bickford Cottage.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Unity Point Hospice in Phyllis's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Phyllis Ann Beckham was born on August 15, 1931, in Newton, Iowa, the daughter of George and Mary (James) Beckham. On June 21, 1952, Phyllis was united in marriage to George Godfrey. She worked in quality control at Louis Rich in the 70s and later was an Antique Dealer in Muscatine.
Phyllis will be deeply missed by her daughter, Linda (Gary) Martin of Cherokee Village, Ark.; grandchildren, Brandon (Jennifer) Martin, Kara (Joe) Scalise, Stacey (Jay) Hartley; seven great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and half-sister, Beth Purdy of Warrenton, Mo.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and three sisters.
