Phyllis J. Freeland

November 21, 1926-April 30, 2019
WILTON — Phyllis Joyce Freeland, 92, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at her home in Wilton.
Phyllis was born in Tipton, Iowa, on November 21, 1926, to Edward and Winnifred (Gritton) Martens. She married George Warren Freeland Sr. on May 27, 1946, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on May 29, 1978.
Phyllis graduated from Wilton High School in 1944. She was City Clerk for the City of Wilton and retired from the Wilton Nursing Home after 30 years of service.
Phyllis was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton, Wilton American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society. She loved to dance to Lyle Beaver and watch TV. Above all, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass.
Inurnment will take place at Oakdale Cemetery.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters, T. Michelle (Jay) Cole of Noblesville, Ind., and Joyce (Kim) Freeland of Wilton; daughter-in-law, Pam Freeland of Wilton; seven grandchildren, Jaime (Jeff) Whitlock, Holly (Jamie) Hull, Josh (Allison) Cole, Zach (Heather) Cole, Heidi (David) Healy, Samantha (Thomas) Hill and Ben (Nichole) Cole; 19 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Richard (Mary Ann) Martens of West Milton, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, George Freeland Jr.; brother, Edward Martens Jr.; and sisters, Evelyn Simester, Beverly Oepping and Gaylene Holladay.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church Building Fund or the American Cancer Society in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.