May 4, 1922-May 11, 2020
MUSCATINE — Phyllis Jane Wrobel, 98, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away May 11, 2020, at Lutheran Living, Muscatine, due to complications of the COVID-19 virus.
There will be no visitation or services at this time. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to New Hope Methodist Church or Lutheran Living Activity Center. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Phyllis was born on May 4, 1922, in DeKalb, Illinois, to Earl and Ruth Stoddard Bemis. After graduation from Sterling (Ill.) High School, she studied and worked at the Cradle in Evanston, Illinois, caring for newborns. On August 14, 1943, Phyllis married Clarence Frank Wrobel in Rochelle, Illinois.
While living in Arlington Heights she worked in sales for Sears in Schaumburg, Illinois. Her many activities included Brownie Scout leader and Cub Scout den mother. After retiring to Green Valley, Arizona, with her husband, Phyllis enjoyed hiking, sewing, and crafting with Clarence. Later in Muscatine, as a member of New Hope Methodist Church, Phyllis continued her love of sewing and crafting with her craft group. It was a special joy to Phyllis to make quilts and gifts especially for her great-grandchildren.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her children, Lucy (Wrobel) and Craig Smith of Colorado, Cathy (Wrobel) Ruden of Muscatine, and Bill and Carol Sue Wrobel of Arizona; grandchildren, Natalie Kelsey, Darrell Smith, Larissa Meister, Andy Ruden, Tom Ruden and Julie Mueller; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; a sister; her loving husband, Clarence; son-in-law, Paul Ruden; and one great-grandchild, Savannah Kelsey.
The family wishes to thank the staff and nurses at Lutheran Living for all the love and care they gave Phyllis.
