May 4, 1922-May 11, 2020

MUSCATINE — Phyllis Jane Wrobel, 98, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away May 11, 2020, at Lutheran Living, Muscatine, due to complications of the COVID-19 virus.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to New Hope Methodist Church or Lutheran Living Activity Center. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Phyllis was born on May 4, 1922, in DeKalb, Illinois, to Earl and Ruth Stoddard Bemis. After graduation from Sterling (Ill.) High School, she studied and worked at the Cradle in Evanston, Illinois, caring for newborns. On August 14, 1943, Phyllis married Clarence Frank Wrobel in Rochelle, Illinois.

While living in Arlington Heights she worked in sales for Sears in Schaumburg, Illinois. Her many activities included Brownie Scout leader and Cub Scout den mother. After retiring to Green Valley, Arizona, with her husband, Phyllis enjoyed hiking, sewing, and crafting with Clarence. Later in Muscatine, as a member of New Hope Methodist Church, Phyllis continued her love of sewing and crafting with her craft group. It was a special joy to Phyllis to make quilts and gifts especially for her great-grandchildren.