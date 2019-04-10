January 26, 1919-April 7, 2019
MUSCATINE — Phyllis L. Thompson, 100, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Lutheran Living. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of services. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Phyllis. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Phyllis L. Thompson was born on January 26, 1919, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Philip H. and Edith H. (Volger) Thompson. She was a graduate of Muscatine High School. Phyllis worked at Cohns on 3rd Street and then worked at Muscatine General Hospital in housekeeping. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deaconess. Phyllis was a freelance artist and enjoyed walking, politics and visiting her family.
Phyllis is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Richard Thompson; and one sister, Elizabeth Knight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.