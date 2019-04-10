Try 3 months for $3
Phyllis L. Thompson

January 26, 1919-April 7, 2019

MUSCATINE — Phyllis L. Thompson, 100, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Lutheran Living. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of services. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Phyllis. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.

Phyllis L. Thompson was born on January 26, 1919, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Philip H. and Edith H. (Volger) Thompson. She was a graduate of Muscatine High School. Phyllis worked at Cohns on 3rd Street and then worked at Muscatine General Hospital in housekeeping. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deaconess. Phyllis was a freelance artist and enjoyed walking, politics and visiting her family.

Phyllis is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Richard Thompson; and one sister, Elizabeth Knight.

