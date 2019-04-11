October 10, 1929-April 9, 2019
MUSCATINE — Phyllis M. Harden, 89, of Muscatine passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Premier Estates of Muscatine.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church. Reverend Don Swanson will officiate. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Phyllis was born on October 10, 1929, in Muscatine, the daughter of Elmer L. and Gertrude H. (Freers) Funck. Phyllis graduated from Muscatine High School in 1948. She then attended Drake University in Des Moines, graduating with a teaching degree. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Harden on June 17, 1954, at the First Baptist Church in Muscatine. The couple had six children and raised them in Phyllis' childhood home on Mulberry Avenue. Phyllis and Lawrence were part owners of the local A&W restaurant in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Phyllis and Lawrence celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary shortly before his death in 1999.
She was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church. She served on numerous committees and taught many adult Sunday school classes, including the Golden Ladies. Phyllis was known for her elaborate Christmas displays and decorations throughout her home. She enjoyed crafts, reading, and doing crossword puzzles.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Janno Young and husband, "Bud," of Omaha, Nebraska, William Harden and wife, Diane, of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, Anne Morrison and husband, Robert, of Muscatine, Virgil Harden and wife, Natalie, of Grand Island, Nebraska, and James Harden and wife, Tarra, of Muscatine; one daughter-in-law, Lori Harden of Muscatine; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one son, Thomas Harden.
