Today

John D. Wiemers, 10 a.m., Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.

Tomorrow

Geraldine "Gerrie" Teresa Kaalberg, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, West Liberty.

Leonides Leza Valver, 11 a.m., Friday, St. Mathias Church, Muscatine.

