Nancy Franklin, 83, of Muscatine, died Saturday, July 28, 2018. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine.

Wendell R. Kistler, 85, of Buffalo Prairie, died Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Lutheran Living Transitional Care Center, Muscatine. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Maria (Ietje) Slot, 86, of Muscatine, died Friday, July 27, 2018, at Lutheran Living, Muscatine. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine.

David L. “Poncho” Timmerman, 65, of Bennett, Iowa, died Saturday, July 28, 2018, at his home. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, Iowa.

