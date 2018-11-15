Try 1 month for 99¢

Francisca Ochoa, 70, of East Moline died Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis Campus. Arrangements: Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline.

Pat Staats, 89, of Bryant, Arkansas, formerly of Columbus City, Iowa, died Monday, November 12, 2018, at the Southern Trace Care Center, Bryant. Arrangements: Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremations Services, Muscatine.

Garry P. Wigant, 62, of Albany, Illinois, died Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

