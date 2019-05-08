July 20, 1924-May 3, 2019
TIPTON — Rachel Lois Norton, 94, of Tipton went to her heavenly home on Friday, May 3, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Calvary Church. Private burial will take place in Whitmer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Church.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Rachel was born on July 20, 1924, on a farm near Sepo, Illinois. She was the daughter of Caleb and Mae (Bohannon) Larson. When Rachel was a baby the family moved to Illinois City, Illinois, where her father was the pastor of the Methodist Church. She graduated from Grandview High School in 1942. After teaching for two years at Otter Creek School, she came to Wilton in 1944 to continue her teaching career. It was there that she met and married her husband of 68 years, Willie Norton. They were married on March 17, 1946. She and Willie raised four children on their farm, Clover Hill, north of Wilton. Rachel taught 5th and 6th grades in the Wilton Schools until her retirement in 1986, having taught for a total of 31 years.
Rachel loved meeting people, having them into her home, and using her gift of hospitality. She was an avid reader and had a love for teaching and learning. She enjoyed many things in life, but most of all she had a strong love for her family and her Lord. She was a member of Calvary Church, Muscatine.
Rachel is survived by her four children, Becky (Randy) Bradfield of Tipton, Lea (Dan) Schoepf of Muscatine, Bill (Debbie) Norton of Tipton, and Tom (Diane) Norton of Muscatine; 16 grandchildren; and 49 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willie; three brothers, Keith, Leland, and Merlin; one sister, Mary Elizabeth; and one grandson, Jason Guyer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.