April 15, 1929-July 31, 2018
WILTON — Ralph G. Tomlinson, 89, of Wilton passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Ralph was born in Sabula, Iowa, on April 15, 1929, to Jesse and Helen (Werner) Tomlinson. He graduated from Packwood High School in 1947. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Ralph married Kathleen D. Holmes on November 17, 1957, in Walcott.
Ralph retired in 1991 from Occidental Petroleum Company in Buffalo. In early years, he was depot agent for the Rock Island Railroad.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 5, 2018, at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Interment will take place at the Durant Cemetery.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children, Debbie (Dan) Jarrard of Nichols, Linda Schoonover of McCausland, June (Pete) Smith of Wilton, Michael (Annette) Tomlinson of Eldridge, and Amy (Tom) Niergarth of Holland, MI; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Brian Schoonover; sisters, Arlene Spinker and Gwen Wyman; and brothers, Frank, LaMoine and Edwin Tomlinson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, the Durant Ambulance or the First Baptist Church in Muscatine in his memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
