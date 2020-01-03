December 18, 2019
FAIRPORT - On December 18, 2019, Randall Lee McDonald, 66, of Fairport, Iowa, entered eternal life.
Randy will always be remembered for his crazy sense of humor, contagious laughter and wild antics.
He once brought a pony into the upstairs bedroom of his mother's house, bit a snake after it had bitten him, deliberately and entirely painted himself while painting the house, rescued (stole) a lab rat from a science lab under the cloak of darkness, and streaked on a motorcycle at West Liberty Fairgrounds track during the stock car races.
He loved spending time with family and friends on the river, fishing, hunting and creating memories. He enjoyed watching old westerns, Iowa Hawkeyes sports, NASCAR races and WWE.
His heart belonged to his two daughters — Karly (Addam) Stamper and Meg McDonald, both of Ankeny, Iowa; and his grandson, Ryder Stamper.
Also left to cherish his memory: mother,Mary D. McDonald; siblings, Diannia McDonald, Gary (Kim) McDonald, Doug McDonald, Tim McDonald, Lori (Bill) Hopkins and Leanna (Ross) Resetich; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin L. McDonald, some very dear friends and much loved hunting dogs.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, January 18, from 2-6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 27, 110 S. Houser St., Muscatine. Please join us in sharing more wild memories of this unique and wonderful man! Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, is caring for Randy's arrangements and his family.
