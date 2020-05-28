× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 24, 1951-May 12, 2020

WEST LIBERTY — Raul G. Chavera, age 68, of West Liberty, Iowa, passed away May 12, 2020, peacefully at home after a long illness. He was born to Pedro and Maria L. Chavera at Falfurrias, Texas, where he spent his childhood and graduated high school. He later moved to Iowa.

He married Monica Oxley on May 4, 1974, at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church in West Branch, Iowa.They shared 46 years together.

Raul was a hard worker all his life. He retired from the Heinz Company in Muscatine, Iowa, after 30 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Dallas Cowboys, and loved to barbecue. He enjoyed his trips to Texas to visit family there.

Raul is survived by his wife, Monica; a daughter, Amy (Josh) Elliott of Winfield, Iowa; a son, Ryan (Stephanie) of Pensacola, Florida; and grandchildren, Cole, Hanna, Taylor and Kyle Tisinger of Iowa. Also surviving are his twin sister, Rosalinda Garza and brothers, Pedro, Margarito, Rolando and Rodolfo, all of Texas; mother-in-law, Julia Oxley; sisters-in-law, Rose Oxley and Laura (Joe) Fuhrmeister; brothers-in-law, Jim (Ruth), Brian (Connie), Tim (Rachel), Marcus (Kari) and John (Dawn) Oxley, all of Iowa; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.