Ray Conaway

December 25, 1955-August 3, 2018
COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Ray Lynn Conaway, 62, passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018, at Colonial Manor Care Center, Columbus Junction. Ray has chosen to donate his remains to the University of Iowa in hopes of helping others. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, Columbus Junction, with a time of fellowship to follow. Memorials may be directed to Hospice and sent to Cynthia Bersuch, 10836 W. 115th Place, Overland Park KS 66210. The Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services of Columbus Junction is caring for the arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Ray was born on December 25, 1955, in Washington, Iowa, the son of Kenneth Ray and Marion Wanda (Calloway) Conaway. Ray had been employed by HON Industries for many years. He loved trains and collected model trains, train sets and everything Rock Island Railroad. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and was always watching NASCAR. Ray will always be remembered for his amazing diving skills at the Columbus Pool.
Ray will be deeply missed by his son, Brandon Conaway and significant other, Jessica D'Artagnon Love of Waterloo; father, Kenneth Conaway of Conesville; and siblings, Cynthia (Jeff) Bersuch of Overland Park, Kansas, Joe (Brenda) Conaway of Letts and Regina (Junior) Cassidy of Missouri.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother and maternal and paternal grandparents.
