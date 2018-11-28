November 18, 1927-November 27, 2018
MUSCATINE — Raymond Gene Taylor, 91, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at Lutheran Living.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. The Reverend Steve Cauley and Vicar Liz Koerner will officiate. A private burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Day, Todd Taylor, Sieg Hoppe and Jurgen Boche.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine Humane Society. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Raymond was born on November 18, 1927, the son of Mark and Martha Brendel Taylor. He married Martha Boche on May 8, 1955, in Muscatine. She preceded him in death in 1997.
He was an accounting supervisor for GPC/Kent Feeds for 38½ years, retiring in 1986. Raymond was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He enjoyed photography, fishing and was a master gardener.
Those left to honor his memory include his sons, Paul Taylor and wife, Teresa, of Muscatine, and Jim Taylor and wife, Debbie, of Letts.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Martha; two sons, David and Johnny; five brothers, Otto Taylor, Milton "Babe" Taylor, Omri "Bum" Taylor, Arthur Tetzwel, and Frank Taylor; and two sisters, Lenora Powell and Irene Hidlebaugh.
