June 7, 1926 – December 14, 2018
MUSCATINE — Raymond H. Stange, 92, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018, at Unity Point Hospital – Muscatine.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at the Zion Lutheran Church. Reverend Steven Cauley will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Lutheran Living. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Ray was born on June 7, 1926, in Muscatine County, the son of Christian Frederick and Hilda Elizabeth Anna Dammann Stange. He married Helen E. Richman on April 15, 1951, at Zion Lutheran Church in Muscatine.
He was a lifelong farmer and former farm manager at Lutheran Homes Orphanage. He also operated the family dairy business for a number of years. Ray was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Muscatine Soil and Water Conservation District for 33 years and chairman for 24 of those years. He hosted tours of the farm for the Conservation District and FFA.
Ray was a father figure and friend to the children at the Lutheran Homes Orphanage. Ray was a friend to everyone and enjoyed knowing about their lives. He enjoyed woodworking and sharing his craft with many people over the years.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Helen E. Stange of Muscatine; two sons, Craig Stange and wife, Dianne, of Bismarck, North Dakota, and Scott Stange and partner, Donald Sturms, of Rock Island, Illinois; one daughter, Sue Miller and husband, Bruce, of Muscatine; two grandchildren, Kimberly Miller and husband, Matt, of Algonquin, Illinois, and Chris Stange and wife, Eileen, of Vancouver, Washington; two great-grandchildren, Corbin Stange, and Alexander Miller, with a third on the way; and one sister, Anita Davis of Washington, Iowa.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, June Pries; and one brother, Donald C. Stange.
