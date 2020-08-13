× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 19, 1926-August 10, 2020

MUSCATINE — Raymond L. Dietrich, 94, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.

A private funeral service will be held. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kris Dietrich, Derek Dietrich, Nick Dietrich, Austin Dietrich, Brian Coggin, Mark Rhodes and Jacob Rhodes. Memorials may be made to the American Legion #27 - Kerschenske Junior Air Rifle. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Raymond was born on June 19, 1926, in Muscatine, the son of William R. and Flora Huttig Dietrich. He married Rosalie "Rosie" Hutt on June 8, 1952, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Muscatine.