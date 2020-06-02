Reverend Charles Zeck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 27, 1944-May 31, 2020

MUSCATINE — Charles Allen Zeck, 75, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Bickford Cottage.

A private graveside service will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family of Charles Zeck, in care of Chad Zeck. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Charles was born on November 27, 1944, in Knoxville, the son of Clifford and June Sterling Zeck. He married Carol Ann Smith on June 4, 1966, in Knoxville.

He received his education from Apostolic Bible Institute in St. Paul, Minnesota, and American Institute of Business in Des Moines. Charles was a member of United Pentecostal Church International. He retired from Ministry and from Hy-Vee as the frozen food manager.

Charles enjoyed his wife's cooking and time with his family. He enjoyed mowing, at his home and at the church. Charles didn't know a stranger, he liked helping and being with others. He enjoyed playing volleyball, his saxophone, listening to music, taking pictures and meeting friends at McDonalds.