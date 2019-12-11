November 29, 1947-October 26, 2019
MUSCATINE - Richard Allen Everhart, 72, former resident of Muscatine, passed away on October 26, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. Military memorial service was held at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego on November 19, 2019.
Richard was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Donald and Gertrude Everhart on November 29, 1947. He moved to Muscatine at a young age, and is a 1966 graduate of Muscatine High School.
He married Aida Dauz on July 2, 1977, in San Francisco, Calif. He worked as a computer analyst for AT&T for 31 years. He was a Vietnam War veteran and served in the Marines (Semper Fi), and was awarded several medals for his service.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Gertrude;, and his sister, Nancy Everhart.
Richard is survived by his wife, Aida; and siblings, Diane Bedford (AZ), and Becki Petersen, John, Dave, Wayne, Brian and Joe Everhart of the Muscatine area.
