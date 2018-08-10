Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Richard C. Sell

August 6, 1946-August 8, 2018

ELIZA, Ill. — Funeral services for Richard C. Sell, 72, of Eliza, Illinois, will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial will be in Eliza Creek Cemetery, Eliza. Visitation is Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Richard's name or to the Eliza Volunteer Fire Department.

Richard died on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.

Richard was born on August 6, 1946, to Donald & Mabel (Christianson) Sell. He married Florence Frieden on February 24, 1967, in Muscatine.

Richard farmed his entire life in the Eliza area, raising cattle, ponies and crops. He and Florence worked side by side and hand in hand and celebrated 51 years of farming and serving the Lord together. He also was a rural mail carrier for 40 years out of the New Boston Post Office. Richard was dedicated to his community, serving on the Westmer School Board; Eliza Township Board and a founding volunteer on the Eliza Fire Department. He cherished the time spent with family, telling stories and laughing.

His greatest accomplishments were his years of service to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He taught many levels of Sunday School classes and held many different leadership rolls in the churches he attended. Richard's greatest wish is that each and every one of you find Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior!

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Florence; daughter, Carlene Sell; son and daughter-in-law, Brant and Staci Sell; and his very special granddaughter, Hannah Sell, all of Eliza; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Myrna Sell of Aledo; brother-in-law, Randy and Brenda Frieden of Aledo; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Blanche and Lester Frieden; brothers-in-law, Wilbur and Keith Frieden; and sisters-in-law, Lois and Alta Frieden.

