Oct. 23, 1943 — April 12, 2019
MUSCATINE — Richard L. Coulter, 75, of Muscatine, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics – Iowa City.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Reverend Aleese Baldwin will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the Honor Guard of Muscatine County. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Richard was born Oct. 23, 1943, in Muscatine, the son of Jesse and Pearl Egle Coulter. He married Nancy Shryock on Jan. 8, 1977, in Muscatine.
He retired from HON Industries after 35 years and was a U.S. Navy veteran serving as a gunners mate during the Vietnam War.
Richard was a member of the Shepard of the Cross Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, watching sports, watching old westerns on TV, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Nancy of Muscatine; two sons, Rich Coulter and wife, Shawna, of Altoona, and Erik Coulter of Davenport; five grandchildren, Izaiah Coulter, Erik Coulter Jr., Kimberly Goodsell, Jessica Weaver and Amanda Goers; seven great-grandchildren; and six siblings, Steve Coulter of Muscatine, Larry Coulter of Lancaster, California, Genivieve Lee of Muscatine, Judy Esmoil of Muscatine, Sandra Mallder of Andalusia, Illinois, and Barb Mallder of Melbourne, Florida
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Melissa Goers; and six siblings, John Coulter, Linda Esmoil, Rosie Rector, Dorothy Zaehringer, Jesse Coulter Jr., and Glen Coulter in infancy.
