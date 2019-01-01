Richard D. Schoenig

July 4, 1939-December 30, 2018
WILTON — Richard “Dick” D. Schoenig, 79. of Wilton, Iowa, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 30, 2018. He passed peacefully at home while surrounded by family.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m., Friday, January 4, 2019, at Heartland Fellowship Church, in Wilton, with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following at 6 p.m. Please dress casually and wear Iowa Hawkeye-themed clothing in honor of Dick's love for the Hawkeyes! A memorial has been established in his name. Online condolences can be made at bentleyfuneralhome.com.
Richard Dean Schoenig, son of Norman Ernest and Eunice Corrine (Bierman) Schoenig, was born July 4, 1939, in Muscatine, Iowa. He was a 1957 graduate of Muscatine High School. From 1957 to 1960, he served in the United States Marine Corps. His marriage to Christa Babette Boche took place at Zion Lutheran Church in Muscatine on February 18, 1968.
Dick was a gifted landscaper as well as a talented artist and carpenter. He enjoyed sports and was a loyal Hawkeyes fan. He was a wonderful grandfather who spent hours playing games and telling stories to his grandchildren. He enjoyed beating Chris at playing cards and occasionally, he enjoyed being right about something. Dick loved God, his wife, children, grandchildren and country.
Dick is survived by his wife of 51 years, Chris Schoenig of Wilton; four children, Richard (Danese) Backes and Michelle Perez, both of Muscatine, Rachel Watkins Schoenig (Christopher) of Chariton, and Rebecca Schoenig of Wilton; godchildren, Craig Boche, Renate Platt and Tanya Stork; his brother, William (Barb) Schoenig of Muscatine; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Norma Meyer.
