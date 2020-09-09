Richard ‘Dick’ K. Petersen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 1, 1933-September 5, 2020

MUSCATINE — Richard K. ‘Dick' Petersen, 87, of Muscatine passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Hai Dinh will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be from 9 until 10 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery Association. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Dick was born on July 1, 1933, in Muscatine, the son of Alfred and Mae Unkel Petersen. He married Gail Armstrong on June 10, 1961, in Muscatine.

He was a history teacher at West Middle School for 32 years. He also coached basketball.

Dick was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. He was a standing member of the NAPP and the Table of Knowledge.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Petersen of Muscatine; and many nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; and his half siblings, Earl Petersen and Celestia Peters.

The family of Dick Petersen would like to give a special thank you to the Table of Knowledge.