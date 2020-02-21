February 23, 1942-January 11, 2020

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Richard Edward Long, 77, of Little Rock, Ark., passed away January 11, 2020. He was born February 23, 1942, in Columbus Junction to the late Wilbur and Evelyn (Fullerton) Long.

Richard made a career in the U.S. military retiring as a Master Sergeant. After his retirement from the military, he sold insurance for American General, was a wholesale store owner and operated a business offering professional cleaning and lawn services. He loved the Lord and was a long-time member of the Landmark Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Margie Jones Long; children, Karen Whitney, Dick Whitney (Sue), Debra Kennedy (Dave), Andy Long (Jenny), Amy Brown (Darren) and Christine Marshall (Kenneth); three siblings, Phillip Long (Danette), Jennifer Long and Kevin Long (Lois); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Janice Faler, and a granddaughter, Alicia Mahara.

Visitation and funeral were held January 15, 2020, at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Burial with military honors were at Landmark Cemetery. Memorials to Hospice Home Care, 2200 S. Bowman Road, Little Rock, Ark. 72211.

