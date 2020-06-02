Richard Hugh Ralston

Dick and Kathy were avid readers. When Dick went to downsize the Lyons house, there were over 1,200 books residing on the shelves. Dick read widely, devouring historical fiction. Their mutual love of reading spurred them to support the building of the Lyons Regional Library after the flood in 2013.

Dick and Kathy always had a wide circle of friends, and when Kathy died, Dick kept up with old friends and made new ones. He continued hosting supper clubs and Kathy's monthly birthday group. He brought family and friends together for an annual crawfish boil. He befriended the nurses who cared for Kathy, took sodas and donuts to friends in care facilities, and was always willing to help out. Dick's kindness and positive attitude in the face of any challenge made him a valued friend who will be dearly missed.

Dick asked that his life be celebrated with a party with singing and dancing. The family will announce the celebration of life date when it is possible for his many friends and family to get together again.

The family asks that anyone who wishes to donate in Dick's honor, donate to the Lyons Regional Library, PO Box 619, Lyons, Colorado 80540.

Memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the Boulder County area when COVID restrictions relax to allow large gatherings.

