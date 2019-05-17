June 19, 1943-May 15, 2019
ATALISSA, Iowa — Richard M. Marthaler, 75, of Atalissa, formerly of Wilton, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
Richard was born in St. Paul, Minn., on June 19, 1943, to John and Loraine (Kegel) Marthaler. He graduated from Muscatine High School in 1961.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Dick married Dalene D. Herr on June 6, 1964, in Wilton. She preceded him in death on May 27, 2004.
He retired from Monsanto in Muscatine after more than 30 years of service.
Dick enjoyed stock car racing and was a crew member of Tom Hearst #38 racing team. He was an avid car collector and restorer. He enjoyed spending time at Valet's service station after hours.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, from 2-4 p.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Dick is survived by his son, Chad (Amy) Marthaler of Wilton; granddaughter, Mackenzie; longtime companion, Linda Johnson of Atalissa; sister, Peggy (Larry) Ott of West Des Moines; brother, Tom (Kristy) Marthaler of Blue Springs, Mo., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife and brother, Jerry Marthaler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Atalissa Fire Department in his memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.