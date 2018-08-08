February 4, 1929-August 3, 2018
MUSCATINE — Richard R. Buster, 89, of Muscatine, passed away Friday, August 3, 2018, at the Clarrisa C. Cook Hospice House. Services will be noon Friday, August 10, 2018, at the Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery with military rites by the combined units of the VFW Post 1565 and American Legion Post 27. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018, from 10 a.m. to noon at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Zion Lutheran Church or Lutheran Living in memory of Richard. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Richard's family and arrangements.
Richard Raymond Buster was born February 4, 1929, in Muscatine County, the son of Raymond D. and Frieda L. (Sabbath) Buster. Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. On April 30, 1955, Richard was united in marriage to Vivian M. Paul in Muscatine. Richard worked for GPC for 45 years, retiring in 1999. He was a life member of the Zion Lutheran Church where he was baptized, confirmed and married. He was also a member of the Muscatine American Legion and was a chapel volunteer at Lutheran Living for 27 years. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to music and was an avid Chicago Bears fan and was known to be a straight shooter.
Richard will be deeply missed by his wife, Vivian, of Muscatine; children, Robert (Karren) Sharar of Muscatine and Cindy Nichols of Muscatine; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ralph (Barb) Buster, of Muscatine.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Donald Buster.
