February 21, 1958-January 23, 2020
MECHANICSVILLE, Iowa — Ricki E. Boots of Mechanicsville, Iowa, passed away on January 23, 2020, in Muscatine, Iowa. He is survived by his children Eric Boots, Kaylene Boots, and step-son Brian Cousins; and his brother Rodger Boots. He was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Marie Boots, brother Scott Boots, and daughter Amanda Boots.
Friends and family are welcome to come celebrate his memory on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The service will be held at the Salvation Army, located at 1000 Oregon St., Muscatine, Iowa 52761.
