December 1, 1938-January 1, 2020
MUSCATINE - Robert A. Harmon, 81, of Muscatine, Iowa, formerly of Aledo, Ill., died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at UnityPoint in Rock Island. Services are 1 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of services at Fippinger's where memorials may be left to Aledo Fire Department. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
He was born December 1, 1938, in Aledo to Henry and Vivian McCoy Harmon. Bob attended the Joy schools. He married Marguerite Christian July 6, 1957, in Aledo. Bob later married Janice Bodeen in Aledo.
Bob was employed at John Deere Harvester in Moline for 9½ years. He was then employed by the city of Aledo as superintendent of the gas department, retiring in 1998. After retirement, he was a paper carrier for the Times Record, Quad-City Times and Muscatine Journal for many years.
You have free articles remaining.
He was a volunteer for the Aledo Fire Department for 24 years. Bob enjoyed fixing hydraulic lifts, fishing, bowling and especially being with his family. He was an avid Cubs and Chiefs fan.
Survivors include one daughter, Barb (Wayne) Johanson of Muscatine; one son, William Harmon of Alpha, Ill.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Brasmer of East Moline; one brother, Delmar Harmon of Aledo; special friends, Ed and Kathy Erickson of New Boston, Ill.,; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents; one son, Bobby; and one sister, Peggy, preceded him in death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.