{{featured_button_text}}
Robert A. Harmon

December 1, 1938-January 1, 2020

MUSCATINE - Robert A. Harmon, 81, of Muscatine, Iowa, formerly of Aledo, Ill., died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at UnityPoint in Rock Island. Services are 1 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of services at Fippinger's where memorials may be left to Aledo Fire Department. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

He was born December 1, 1938, in Aledo to Henry and Vivian McCoy Harmon. Bob attended the Joy schools. He married Marguerite Christian July 6, 1957, in Aledo. Bob later married Janice Bodeen in Aledo.

Bob was employed at John Deere Harvester in Moline for 9½ years. He was then employed by the city of Aledo as superintendent of the gas department, retiring in 1998. After retirement, he was a paper carrier for the Times Record, Quad-City Times and Muscatine Journal for many years.

He was a volunteer for the Aledo Fire Department for 24 years. Bob enjoyed fixing hydraulic lifts, fishing, bowling and especially being with his family. He was an avid Cubs and Chiefs fan.

Survivors include one daughter, Barb (Wayne) Johanson of Muscatine; one son, William Harmon of Alpha, Ill.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Brasmer of East Moline; one brother, Delmar Harmon of Aledo; special friends, Ed and Kathy Erickson of New Boston, Ill.,; and several nieces and nephews.

His parents; one son, Bobby; and one sister, Peggy, preceded him in death.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Harmon, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 6
Visitation
Monday, January 6, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Fippinger Funeral Home
401 S. College Avenue
Aledo, IL 61231
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Visitation begins.
Jan 6
Funeral Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
1:00PM
Fippinger Funeral Home
401 S. College Avenue
Aledo, IL 61231
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 6
Burial
Monday, January 6, 2020
12:00AM
Aledo Cemetery
SE 5th Avenue
Aledo, IL 61231
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Burial begins.

Tags

Load comments