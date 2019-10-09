August 28, 1937-October 6, 2019
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Robert A. Lueth, 82, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his home.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be at the American Legion, 110 S. Houser Street Muscatine, Iowa, following the graveside service. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Robert was born on August 28, 1937, in Muscatine, the son of Albert and Harriet Bowers Lueth. He attended public schools in Muscatine County, where he was active in track and field sports. He later received his high school diploma from Wayne University in Chicago, Illinois.
You have free articles remaining.
He married Janet Hughes and they had four children. They later divorced, and in 1968 he married Beverly Beh Costas of Muscatine. Robert worked at Huttig MFG as a glazier for several years and 17 years at Thatcher Plastic and Packaging, first as a set-up operator and then mold maintenance technician during which time he successfully completed specialized training at Fellow Corp. in Burlington, VT. He then worked 18 years at Monsanto as a senior maintenance specialist until he retired in 2000.
Robert loved to boat and fish and hunt, particularly deer. He was a friend to all who knew and loved him, and when anyone needed help with something, he was the one to call because he could fix anything. He was a great cook as well and hosted many meals for his family. In 1991, he bought a small farm near Fairport, Iowa, and built his own house of which he was so proud. He enjoyed planting and harvesting bean and corn crops, and grooming his yard and flowers. People would say it always looked like a park. He and his wife Beverly enjoyed many vacations camping with the family over the years and after retirement enjoyed winters in their RV, first in Naples, FL, and then in Newport Beach, CA. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly; his sister, Joylene Ford; and his first wife, Janet.
Survivors include his sons, Randy Lueth of Muscatine, Brian Lueth and wife, Chantel, of Illinois City, and Scott Lueth of Muscatine; his daughter, Lori Hepker and husband, Gary, of Muscatine; stepdaughter, Lilith K. Costas of California; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.