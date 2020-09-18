August 3, 1941- September 16, 2020
NEW BOSTON — Robert “Bob” Bieri, 79, of New Boston, Illinois, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his home.
Visitation is Sunday, September 20, from 3-7 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, Illinois. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday, September 21, in Eliza Creek Cemetery. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, social distancing will be observed and masks required as well as capacity limits followed within the funeral home. Memorials may be left for New Boston/Eliza Volunteer Fire Department.
Robert was born August 3, 1941, in New Boston the son of Leo and Wilma Sedam Bieri. On July 15, 1962, he married the love of his life, Judy Bacon. She died August 5, 2012. Bob worked for John Deere Plow Planter for 30 years, retiring in 1994. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, fishing and antique tractors.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Lisa (Randy) Simpson and Chris (Brenda) Bieri; grandchildren, Andrew (Alia) Simpson and Ryan (Crystal) Simpson; great-grandson, Parker Simpson; and siblings, Ron (Janet) Bieri and Peg Cox.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a daughter-in-law, Darla Bieri.
Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.
