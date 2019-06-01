Robert C. Buster

August 3, 1927-May 30, 2019
MUSCATINE - Bob Buster, 91, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Lutheran Living. Services will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by V.F.W. Post 1565 and the American Legion Post #27. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at Gannon Hall. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Robert Clifford Buster was born on August 3, 1927, in Fairport, Iowa, the son of Harold and Fern (Dusenberry) Buster. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army from 1946-1948. On October 16, 1949, he was united in marriage to Gloria D. VanZyle in Muscatine. Bob retired from Oscar Mayer in June 1981 after 33 years. Bob was a member of the NRA and the Izaak Walton League where he had served as secretary/treasurer and trap shoot coordinator. Bob was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and held football season tickets for 30 years. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, trap shooting, eating out, music and going to the casino.
Bob will be deeply missed by his son, Rick (Rose) Buster; daughters, Kathy Alter and Pam Buster all of Muscatine; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Gloria) Buster of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Jerry (Jane) Buster of San Antonio, Texas; sisters, Kitty Strause of Sherman, Texas, and Mary Butcher of Muscatine; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gloria, in 2006; brother, Melvin (Gwen) Buster; sister, Betty (Arthur) Wildt; and brothers-in-law, Howard Strause and Keith Butcher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.