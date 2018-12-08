Try 1 month for 99¢

January 31, 1926-November 23, 2018

DEWITT, Iowa — Robert D. Bauer, 92, of DeWitt died Friday, November 23, 2018, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.

Bob was born January 31, 1926, in Dubuque, Iowa, to William and Cecilia Bauer. He farmed and worked various jobs, living the last 40 years in Muscatine and Bellevue. Bob enjoyed fishing and dancing.

He is survived by nine children, Kathy (Don) Bales, Sheryl (Dennis) O'Brien, Bob (Kathy) Bauer, Julie (Bob) Bruns, Wendy (Craig) Winegar, Carolyn (Danny) Clark, Arlen (Vonda) Bauer, Luann Ehrler and Colleen (Roland) Zschiegner; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marcella Steinke and Bill Bauer; a brother-in-law, Vince Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his long-time companion, Leona Hazen of Muscatine; a grandson, Nathan Bruns; siblings, Mary Guerra, Darlene (Roy) Templeton, and Beverly Moore; a brother-in-law, Ken Steinke; and sister-in-law, Joyce Bauer.

A private interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

A private interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

Robert D. Bauer
