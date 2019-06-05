{{featured_button_text}}
Robert D. Howe

May 29, 1942-June 3, 2019

ELIZA — Robert D. Howe, 77, of Eliza, Ill., passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at his home. A family graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Drury Reynolds Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Eliza Community Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Eliza Lions Club, Eliza Community Club or the Eliza Ladies Aide. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Robert's family and arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.

Robert Dale Howe was born on May 29, 1942, in Iowa City, the son of Vernon E. and Mamie (Terrill) Howe. Robert was united in marriage to Diane Howard in 1961 and then on June 14, 1991, he was united in marriage to Mary Lou McIntyre Weeks. Robert retired from Kent Feeds and was currently the Eliza Township Road Commissioner. He was a member of the Eliza Lions Club and the Eliza Community Club. Bob enjoyed playing bluegrass music, woodworking, fishing, dancing and had a love for all animals, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Robert will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary Lou Howe of Eliza; his children, Lisa (Ted) Ewing of Bettendorf, Cindy (Mark) Schaefer of Muscatine, Susan (Mike) Stalkfleet of Muscatine, Mark (Sheila) Weeks of Jacksonville, Florida, and Kim (Leo) Dyehouse of Stanford, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Mick Howe; and one sister, Geri Coulter.

