October 19, 2019

MUSCATINE -- Robert E. Nichols, 80, of Muscatine passed away Sat., Oct. 19, 2019, at his home.

Services will be noon Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Island United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday at the church.

The complete obituary is available at www.NicholsBelwey.com.

