June 11, 2019
ALEDO — Robert H. Sell, 80, of Aledo, Ill., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Genesis Senior Living in Aledo.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services, Aledo. Burial will be in Muscatine Memorial Park.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be left to the Robert Sell Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left for Robert's family at www.nicholsbewley.com.
Robert is survived by his wife, Myrna; son Samuel (Robin); daughters, Brenda (Bobby) Osborne and Annie (Scott) Rector; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Kay Sell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Daniel; one great-granddaughter, Emily; and his brother, Richard.
