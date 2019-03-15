June 11, 1924-March 14, 2019
LETTS - Robert L. Lowe, 94, of Letts passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Colonial Manor in Columbus Junction. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Letts United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Columbus City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services in Columbus Junction. Memorials may be directed to the Letts United Methodist Church in memory of Robert. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Robert LeRoy Lowe was born on June 11, 1924, in Columbus Junction, Iowa, the son of Leslie L. and Gloris I. (Fisher) Lowe. He was a graduate of Columbus Community School. Robert served with the United States Army during WWII, attaining the rank of sergeant. On September 17, 1950, Robert was united in marriage to Clarice E. Miller in Nichols. He worked at Bandag for 18½ years and was a farmer in the Letts area his whole life. Robert was a member of the Letts United Methodist Church, Farm Bureau and HET Car Collector. He enjoyed leather work, restoring old cars and tractors, collecting toys, doing jigsaw puzzles, the outdoors and wildflowers and most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Robert will be deeply missed by his children, Gerald Lowe of Fredonia, James (Michelle) Lowe of Columbus City, and Sandra (Stan) Lowe-Mielke of Elgin; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one sister, Dorothy (Merv) Mills of Nichols.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Clarice on February 26, 2019; brother, Paul Lowe; sister, Bernadine Mueller; two stepbrothers; and two stepsisters.
