October 27, 1932-March 30, 2020

MUSCATINE — Robert Paul Laeser, 87, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

A private family funeral service will be held. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Reverend Don Combs will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in Robert's name. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Robert was born on October 27, 1932, in Muscatine, the son of Gottfried and Eda Binggeli Laeser Sr.

Corporal Robert P. Laeser served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He served from March 18, 1953, to December 31, 1954, in the 936th Field Artillery Battalion. Robert received numerous metals and awards for his service. He had farmed the family farm his entire life with his brothers, Gep and John. Robert considered himself a “life long farmer,” avid hunter/trapper, card shark, and family jokester.