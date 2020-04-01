October 27, 1932-March 30, 2020
MUSCATINE — Robert Paul Laeser, 87, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
A private family funeral service will be held. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Reverend Don Combs will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in Robert's name. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Robert was born on October 27, 1932, in Muscatine, the son of Gottfried and Eda Binggeli Laeser Sr.
Corporal Robert P. Laeser served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He served from March 18, 1953, to December 31, 1954, in the 936th Field Artillery Battalion. Robert received numerous metals and awards for his service. He had farmed the family farm his entire life with his brothers, Gep and John. Robert considered himself a “life long farmer,” avid hunter/trapper, card shark, and family jokester.
Robert is survived by nieces and nephews, George Irwin (Marguerite) of Norman, Okla., Ellen Burton (Paul) of Congerville, Ill., Paul Irwin (Jerry) of Charleston, S.C., Deanna Gutknecht (Bruce) of Glen Haven, Wis., Donna Schuetz (John) of Oak Harbor, Wash., Terry Westbrook (Jill) of Moline, Ill., Jeri Bailey (Roger) of Wapello, Iowa, Linda Streger (Tom) of Muscatine, Iowa, Richard Laeser (Sandy) of New Boston, Ill., Sharon Bishop (Larry) of Glendale, Ariz., Mary Ann Bruhn of Muscatine, Iowa, and Tom Laeser of Muscatine, Iowa; and his faithful companion, Heidi.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gottfried Laeser Jr., LeRoy Laeser and John Laeser; and four sisters, Esther Westbrook, Kathryn Schuetz, Gertrude Westbrook and Elsie Irwin.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.