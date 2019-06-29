{{featured_button_text}}
Robert V. Humpleby

January 19, 1932-June 25, 2019

CORALVILLE - Robert V. “Bob” Humpleby, 87, of Coralville, peacefully passed into Heaven at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Born January 19, 1932, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Vernon and Zelma (Diller) Humpleby, Bob grew up in Muscatine and as a child worked in the family button factory. He graduated from Muscatine High School. He married Danetta M. “Dee” Rowe on May 10, 1952, and served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954.

Survivors include his son, Jeff (Cindy) of Coralville; grandchildren, Josiah (Ashley), Luke and Anna Jo; a great-grandson on the way; brother, Ed Humpleby (Twyla) of Coralville; sister, Linda Wells (Kenneth) of Muscatine; and ten nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Bob's parents, his wife Dee and brother Kenneth preceded him in death.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road, in Coralville. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lensing's Oak Hill. Burial with military rites will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. A luncheon will be held at Grace Community Church.

If desired, memorials may be directed to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church or The Robert Humpleby Memorial Fund.

Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert V. Humpleby
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments