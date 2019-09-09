January 10, 1937-September 6, 2019
WILTON — Roberta Elaine Juergens, 82, of Wilton passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family and friends.
Roberta was born in Muscatine County, Iowa, on January 10, 1937, to Henry and Erna (Beer) Stoelk.
She graduated from Muscatine High School in 1955 and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton. Roberta married Loren Lee Juergens on June 5, 1960, in Wilton. He preceded her in death on July 31, 2014.
Roberta lived life through simple pleasures, sending greeting cards, bargain shopping and chatting with friends and family, attending church, doing yard work and spending time with those she loved most.
Over the years, she made lifelong relationships and touched the lives of many. Roberta was blessed with special friends: Bessie Stoelk, Sandra Fry, Nancy Knauer, Kathy Escher, Janna Jipp, Paula Grings, Mary Kisner, Randy Lutje and Terri Denkman.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton.
Roberta is survived by her daughter Laura Juergens of New Hope, Minnesota, her son Craig (Charli) Juergens of Wilton, grandchildren: Spencer, Jerry Jr., Sara and Cassi, great-grandchildren: Samantha, Hope and Ila, and her brother Wilbert (Bess) Stoelk of Wilton.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her brother Harold Stoelk.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Unity Point Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.