October 12, 1935-July 17, 2019
BOULDER, Colo. - Roberta Heyn Gabbard, formerly from Muscatine, Iowa, died on July 17, 2019, at Sunrise Assisted Living Facility in Boulder, Colorado.
Born in Jeffersonville, Indiana, to Robert and Dorothea Heyn on October 12, 1935, Roberta graduated from Indiana University in 1957. After graduation, she worked in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she met Harvey G. Gabbard whom she married on June 25, 1960. Their son Steve was born in 1966.
After living in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Oxford, North Carolina, the couple moved to Muscatine, Iowa, in 1975. Roberta worked there as an administrative assistant for North Star Steel. She retired from that position in 1998.
Forever active in numerous civic and local efforts, she became a member of the ACLU, Muscatine County Democratic Party and Trinity-Muscatine Friends Auxiliary. Roberta volunteered at the Hospital Window Box, American Red Cross, and Muscatine County Conservation Discovery Center. Since 1993, she and her good friend, Carol Christophersen, served refreshments at the annual Halloween Hike at the Muscatine County Conservation Discovery Center.
In addition to volunteering, Roberta enjoyed walking, having lunch with friends, going to the park and riding the bus with her granddaughter, Laurel. After retiring, Roberta traveled extensively, taking trips to Spain, Ireland, Cuba, England, Australia, New Zealand, Croatia, Slovenia, Hungary, Wales, Scotland, Italy, Mexico, Morocco, Russia, China, Greece, Turkey, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.
Roberta shared her love of travel with her granddaughter, Laurel. They took many memorable trips together, including travel to Montreal, Quebec, New York City, Italy, and Disney World.
One of Roberta's greatest accomplishments was quitting smoking in July 1991. She did so after 40 years of smoking!
Roberta is survived by son, Steve, and his wife, Molly, along with granddaughter Laurel, all of Boulder, Colorado, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Her husband Harvey passed away in 2001.
A private celebration in Roberta's honor will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the following organizations: Musser Public Library (408 East 2nd Street, Muscatine, Iowa 52761, 1-563-263-3065, https://musserpubliclibrary.org/donations); Planned Parenthood (https://www.plannedparenthood.org/get-involved/other-ways-give, 1-800-230-7526); and Iowa Public Radio (For Benefit of WSUI/KSUI, 2111 Grand Avenue, Suite 100, Des Moines, Iowa 50312-5393, 1-800-861-8000, https://www.iowapublicradio.org).
