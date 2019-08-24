{{featured_button_text}}
Roberta Ryan

August 10, 1953-August 23, 2019

MUSCATINE - Roberta Ryan, 66, of Muscatine passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society in Roberta's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.

Roberta Lee Rockey was born on August 10, 1953, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Richard and Edith (Ellis) Rockey. On July 19, 1975, Roberta was united in marriage to Ronald Ryan at the Grace Lutheran Church in Muscatine. Roberta had been employed at JC Penney's for 24 years and then worked in the Treasurer's office for 18 years before retiring. She enjoyed riding Harley's, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren.

Roberta will be deeply missed by her husband, Ronald of Muscatine; children, Rod (Taryn) Ryan of Fairfield, Rick (Lanna) Ryan of Muscatine and Reuben (Jenny) Ryan of Muscatine; five grandchildren, Hailey, Aubrey, Karley, Ava and Allee; sister, Peggy Romero of Colorado; brothers, Gene Rockey of Muscatine and Jim (Marcia) Rockey of Columbus Junction; and several nieces and nephews.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jacueline Rockey.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments