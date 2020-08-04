× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 30, 1947 - March 9, 2020

MUSCATINE — Roger Archer, 73, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Fla.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery with military rites by the Honor Guard of Muscatine County, Inc. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Muscatine VFW. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Roger's name and will be donated to a charity of the family's choosing. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Roger Dale Archer was born on January 30, 1947, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of Bobbie and Beulah (Jarvis) Archer. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1964 to 1967 serving in Vietnam. On April 7, 1968, Roger was united in marriage to Judith Ellis at Musserville Church in Muscatine. Roger worked at Thatcher Plastics for 18 years before starting his own business, Archer's Deck and Fencing, which he operated for 30 years. He was a member of the Muscatine American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, building various things and playing pool, but most of all he dearly loved to spend time with his family.