Roger B. Shoemaker

February 27, 1950-January 28, 2020

MUSCATINE - Roger B. Shoemaker, 69, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his home in Muscatine.

Celebration of life will be held at the American Legion on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 1-5 p.m. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Muscatine Humane Society. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Roger was born February 27, 1950, in Muscatine, the son of Robert E. and Dorothy D. Middleton Shoemaker. He married Marge Fale on August 5, 1989, in Muscatine.

He worked for Northwestern Bell, Qwest, and Century Link before retiring. Roger was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam Era.

Roger was a member of the American Legion. He was a fan of everything Hawkeyes, Cubs and the Bears. Roger loved dogs and enjoyed playing darts. He liked being outside camping and fishing. Roger loved spending as much time as he could with his children.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Marge Shoemaker; two sons, Seth Shoemaker, of Muscatine, and Chad Shoemaker, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and two sisters, Sherry Bogan, of Muscatine, and Pam Jacobs, and husband, Jim, of Muscatine.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

