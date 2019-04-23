December 16, 1933-April 21, 2019
MUSCATINE-Roger J. Legg, 85, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery. Reverend Matthea Haecker will officiate.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Roger was born on December 16, 1933, in Leggtown, Alabama, the son of Noble and Mable Lee Jones Legg. He married Mina Lou Wallace on June 20, 1959, in Sumner County, Tennessee.
He was a veteran of the Korean War having served with the U.S. Navy.
He worked for Occidental Chemical Company (OXY) as a maintenance superintendent, retiring in 1997.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Mina Legg of Muscatine; three daughters, Kay Van Acker and husband, Dan, Kim Seligman and husband, Brian, and Carolyn Legg, all of Muscatine; four grandchildren, Julie, Amy, Kelly, and Samuel; three great-grandchildren, Theodore, Naomi, and Everett; and one sister, Carolyn Mendoza of Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Matthew B. Seligman; and one sister, Dora Campbell.
