Ronald Beesley

May 21, 1962-July 11, 2020
MUSCATINE — Ronald E. Beesley, 58, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery.
Reverend Sharon Phillips will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Timothy Beesley. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Ronald was born on May 21, 1962, in Randle, Washington, the son of Robert and Carolyn Foor Beesley. He married Genette Reinier, they later divorced.
He was a certified electrician and worked in maintenance at Heinz. He served in the United States Air Force.
He enjoyed football and golfing and was an avid Seattle Seahawks and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. His grandchildren were his life.
Ronald is survived by three children, Traci Schultheis and husband, Jason, of Grandview, Eric Beesley and Nicole Beesley, both of Muscatine; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild with a second due any day; his mother, Carolyn Beesley of Muscatine; and his siblings, Rodney "Chip" Beesley and wife, Cathey, of Fountain, Colorado, Nora Aldridge and husband, Wayne, of Yelm, Washington, and Timothy Beesley of Muscatine.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Beesley; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
