Ronald Beesley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 21, 1962-July 11, 2020

MUSCATINE — Ronald E. Beesley, 58, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery.

Reverend Sharon Phillips will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Timothy Beesley. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Ronald was born on May 21, 1962, in Randle, Washington, the son of Robert and Carolyn Foor Beesley. He married Genette Reinier, they later divorced.

He was a certified electrician and worked in maintenance at Heinz. He served in the United States Air Force.

He enjoyed football and golfing and was an avid Seattle Seahawks and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. His grandchildren were his life.