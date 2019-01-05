January 12, 1946-January 4, 2019
MUSCATINE - A funeral service for Ronald D. Cockshoot will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Bruce Martin will officiate. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Ron was born on January 12, 1946, in Muscatine, the son of Kenneth E. and Dorothy M. Wiggers Cockshoot. He graduated from Muscatine High School, class of 1964.
He owned and operated Ron's Clothing Store in Aledo, Illinois, and later worked for JoS. A. Bank Clothiers in Davenport.
He enjoyed running, biking, and swimming.
Survivors include a sister, Patty Hopkins, and husband, Paul, of Riverside; and nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dennis, on June 19, 2011.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.