Ronald D. Cockshoot
Mindy Stark

January 12, 1946-January 4, 2019

MUSCATINE - A funeral service for Ronald D. Cockshoot will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Bruce Martin will officiate. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Ron was born on January 12, 1946, in Muscatine, the son of Kenneth E. and Dorothy M. Wiggers Cockshoot. He graduated from Muscatine High School, class of 1964.

He owned and operated Ron's Clothing Store in Aledo, Illinois, and later worked for JoS. A. Bank Clothiers in Davenport.

He enjoyed running, biking, and swimming.

Survivors include a sister, Patty Hopkins, and husband, Paul, of Riverside; and nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dennis, on June 19, 2011.

