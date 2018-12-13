November 4, 1942-December 11, 2018
MUSCATINE — Ronald Howard Subbert, 76, of Muscatine passed Tuesday, December 11, 2018, surrounded by family after a battle with Alzheimer’s and brain cancer. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Zion Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will be held at the church. Visitation will be Friday, December 14, 2018, from 4-8 p.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or Alzheimer Research. Online condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Ronald was born November 4, 1942, in Mount Pleasant the son of Howard and Dorothy (Rohde) Subbert. On November 4, 1962, Ronald was united in marriage to Karolyn K. Rueckert. Ronald retired from GPC after 39 years. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where he was an usher for 25 years. Ronald enjoyed spending time with his family and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas City Chiefs and any activities his grandchildren participated in. He also enjoyed hunting with his father-n-law, gardening and was active in Boy Scouts when his boys were younger.
Ronald will be lovingly missed by his wife, Karolyn of 56 years; his children, Christopher Subbert of Iowa City, Karleen (Bryan) Brauns of Belton, Texas and Mark (Wendy) Subbert of Muscatine; six grandchildren, Sara (Dan) Schmelzer, Katelynn (Michael) Subbert, Darion Subbert, Rachel Brauns, Emma Brauns and Jacob Brauns; sister, Vickie (Bud) Borcherding of Denison, Iowa; brothers-in-law, William Hedges of Bettendorf and William Rueckert of Mediapolis, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Twyla Subbert of Muscatine; and many nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey Subbert; sisters-in-law, Karleen Rueckert, Suzanne Hedges (Rueckert), Christel Beck (Rueckert); niece, Tessa Beck; and father and mother-in-law, Karl and Gladys Rueckert.
