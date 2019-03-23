September 2, 1937-March 21, 2019
MUSCATINE—Ronald T. Gordy, 81, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Sunnybrook.
Following Ron's wishes there will be no visitation or services. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Unity Point Hospice. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Ron was born on September 2, 1937, in Muscatine, the son Thomas H. and Blanche Bartenhagen Gordy. He was a graduate of Letts High School, class of 1955. He played on the Muscatine Junior College State Basketball Champion team of 1956. He was also a graduate of the University of Iowa, class of 1966, with a business degree. He married Joyce Fuhlman on September 1, 1957, at the Oak Grove Church in Cranston, Iowa. She preceded him in death on June 10, 2018.
He was an industrial sales representative retiring in 1999. Ron was a longtime Geneva Golf and Country Club member where he achieved three holes in one.
Those left to honor his memory include two sons, Scott Gordy and wife, Terri, of Iowa City, and Matt Gordy of Ames; three grandchildren, Nick, Jake, and Jasper Gordy; one brother-in-law, James Fuhlman and wife, Sharon, of Cedartown, Georgia; one sister-in-law, Julie Ericson and husband, Barry, of Johnston, Iowa.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce; one sister, Charlene O'Brien; and three brothers, Carroll, Gary, and John.
