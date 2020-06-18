× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 7, 2020-May 16, 2020

MUSCATINE — Rosalinda Rada Huerta, 69, of Muscatine was called to be with the Lord on May 16, 2020.

She was born and raised in Donna, Texas.

She and her family then moved to Muscatine in 1979. She worked for many years at the former Louis Rich Company in West Liberty, Iowa.

A devoted Christian, she loved to sew, take care of her birds that she owned over the years, and, of course, making her famous homemade cooking that was beloved by so many people.

Survivors include her husband, Anastacio of Muscatine who she was married to for 47 blissful years; her five sons, Ismael, Joel, David, Erik and Isai, as well as 11 grandchildren who loved calling her “Mama Rosie;” her sister, Maria Mendoza and her family in South Texas; and her brother, Enrique Rada, and his family in South Texas and Mexico.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Leonor Rada, and a few of her siblings.

We miss her very much, but we know she's no longer in pain.

Goodbye, Mom.

"Love you more, Haha!"

Funeral services were held at Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna, Texas, on May 22, 2020. She was then laid to rest in Donna Cemetery on May 23.

