September 18, 1933-November 29, 2018
LONG GROVE, Iowa — Rose A. Belk 85, of Long Grove, Iowa, passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Genesis East, Davenport.
Rose was born at home in Sabula, Iowa, on September 18, 1933, the daughter of Edwin and Edith (Papke) Robinson. She attended Sabula High School and graduated as the valedictorian in 1951. After graduation, Rose attended Iowa State Teacher's College where she received her Iowa teaching certificate. This was also where she met and later married her first husband, John H. Dillard, in April 1952 with whom she had two children, Douglas David and Denise Dawn. After her marriage, they moved to Colorado where she received a two-year teaching certificate from the Colorado State College of Education; she then taught in a one-room school house in Strasburg, Colorado, until 1955. They then returned to Iowa where Rose taught in various Eastern Iowa schools for 30 years. While teaching ,she got her bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa in 1962 and also received her master's in reading, special education and school administration. She served as a Coordinator of Special Education programs for Area 10 Education Agency, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, from 1976-1983. Rose eventually became the superintendent of schools at Central City and Wellman from 1983-1994. Her husband John passed away in 1998.
“But the greatest love of her life, whom she had dated in high school, came back into her life, after 54 years of last seeing him. He had married and had eight children had purchased his in-laws farm and lost his wife of 40 years. He was like a prince riding his white horse, saving her from depression and despondency. His six boys and two girls gave her an instant and wonderful family, together with her own son and they made a terrific family.” –Rose A. Belk
Rose was preceded in death by first husband, John; daughter, Denise; granddaughter, Gretchen; grandson, Alex Belk; her sisters, Ruth Marie, Thelma Ruth, Eleanor May and Viola Fern; a brother, Clifton Russell; and both of her parents.
She will continue to live on in the hearts of her son, Douglas David Dillard; her brother, Robert Robinson; sisters, Jenny (Al) Ross, Mickey Meany and June (Doyle) Rogers; grandchildren, Nathaniel Asher Dillard, Sean Asher Dillard and Sarah Piper; her husband, James C. Belk Sr.; step-children, Mike (Claire) Belk, Lori (Mike) Feldpausch, Dan (Sally) Belk, Craig Belk, Tina (Andy) Anderson, Fred (Shawn) Belk, James Jr. (Tonya) Belk and Ken (Janel) Belk; 19 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
